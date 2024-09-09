Attack on Titan Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Project Reveal

Attack on Titan is officially celebrating the 15th anniversary of the manga, and with it has revealed a new project to help kick off the big commemoration. Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga series first hit the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, and has since become a titan of popularity in its own right in the years since. Thanks to the launch of its massively successful anime adaptation, the manga reached higher heights than fans might have ever expected to see before it ended its run. With the anime then ending not long after, it was a goodbye to Attack on Titan in full.

But as the franchise gets ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Attack on Titan has come roaring back with a new project now in the works. To help celebrate the occasion, Kodansha has kicked off a new popularity poll for the series in which fans in Japan will be able to vote for their favorite out of the manga's 139 chapters. It will then be collected into a special new Attack on Titan magazine (along with other specially selected chapters from those involved with the anniversary project) releasing in Japan on November 6th, with new cover art from series creator Hajime Isayama itself.

(Photo: MAPPA)

How Attack on Titan Is Celebrating 15 Years

This popularity poll trend is something manga fans might have taken note of as they have been revealed as special projects with some other major franchises ending their runs recently. Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is one such example as the franchise ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after a decade of serialization, and capped it off with a worldwide popularity poll that will be tallying votes from fans to the end of the month to see who the real favorite of the favorite characters is.

This poll unfortunately doesn't seem to have the worldwide reach of My Hero Academia's, but there is a chance this special Attack on Titan magazine could see a release internationally someday. It's not guaranteed by any means, but either way it's a fun way to look back on everything the manga has done to this point. With both the manga and anime ending their respective runs, this is going to be one of the new ways fans will get to show their support for the series overall.

What's Next for Attack on Titan?

This will also be far from the only way Attack on Titan is going all out for this milestone anniversary. Attack on Titan will also be returning to screens with a new feature film release, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. The feature film will be coming to Japan beginning on November 8th and will be a compilation of the final two anime specials that brought the anime's run to an end. Clocking in at 145 minutes, this new film will be offering a new way to check out how the anime reached its grand finale in the fight against Eren Yeager. But an international release has yet to be confirmed.

With this only being the start of the 15th anniversary celebration, Attack on Titan still has plenty of time to surprise fans with new projects. Though the original series ended quite conclusively (with the anime further hammering that home), there's still a hope that the franchise can live on somehow. But even if that doesn't happen with the release of new projects, you can still enjoy Attack on Titan's anime run as you can stream it in its entirety with Crunchyroll and Hulu.