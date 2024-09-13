Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Prepares For War With New Trailer

Attack on Titan might have capped its manga and anime adaptation but that doesn't mean the anime franchise won't be a part of the anime world for some time to come. Earlier this year, the brutal franchise unveiled that it would present fans with its first movie, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. Rather than forging a new story for the silver screen, the franchise is compiling the big final episodes of the series and fusing them for a wild theatrical experience. While the upcoming movie is traversing previously explored territory, Attack on Titan shows off the remastered footage via a new trailer and poster for the "Last Attack".

When it comes to the upcoming Attack on Titan: The Last Attack movie, it will compile the episodes that made up the "Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters" installments. This will make for quite the runtime for the first anime movie, listed as one hundred and forty-five minutes in length, aka two hours and twenty-five minutes. Considering the giant action and heart-wrenching moments of these final installments, the episodes are tailor-made to be brought to the silver screen. The movie will hit Japan on November 8th, though as of the writing of this article, there has been no announcements regarding this compilation hitting North American theaters.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack's New Trailer & Poster

The latest trailer gives fans some ideas as to what The Last Attack will cover, highlighting big events such as the rampage of the Rumbling, Hange's final assault, and the last battle against the new Founding Titan, Eren Jaeger. In the past, Studio MAPPA is well known for taking new approaches to previously released anime episodes, with Jujutsu Kaisen being a major example. As the release date for the compilation films approaches, Attack on Titan fans are sure to see how the production house has changed the footage from the original television series to the big screen.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Anime Compilations Films Are In

Anime in theaters is becoming a big money-maker for studios with Japan seeing some big examples in recent memory. Perhaps the biggest example has been Demon Slayer, which has consistently released compilation films following the runaway success of the shonen franchise's first film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Anime franchises such as Bocchi The Rock, Gintama, and Mobile Suit Gundam followed in the footsteps of the Demon Slayer Corps and saw strong results in doing so. Seeing more of these compilation films as the anime medium grows in popularity feels like a given.

Attack on Titan's Future

Attack on Titan's creator, Hajime Isayama, has gone on record in the past that he doesn't have plans to create a sequel to the Scout Regiment's story. This fact however didn't stop the mangaka from revisiting his popular universe as the recently released Attack on Titan: Bad Boy proved. Released as a short story in the manga's latest art book, the manga explored the early days of Levi, long before he joined the Scouts and was using three-dimensional maneuver gear. Since the anime adaptation did bring several side stories to life, it's not out of the question that Levi's prequel story will hit the screen. Even if Attack on Titan never releases new animated projects, the franchise will have a long-lasting legacy in the anime world.

Want to follow along with the Scout Regiment and their upcoming arrival on the silver screen?