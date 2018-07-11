‘Radiant’ Anime Teases its Episode Order

The series premiere of Tony Vale’s Radiant is one of the biggest events of the year since the French manga has made major waves in ways not many non-Japanese manga stories can do.

But how many episodes of the series can fans expect? The official listing for the series on NHK broadcasting’s website teases that there will be 21 episodes in total.

The 21 episode order is unconfirmed, but what we do know is that the upcoming Radiant anime series will be directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerch, series composition will be handled by Makoto Uezu, character designs will be taken care of by Nozomi Kawano, and the music for the series will be overseen by Masato Koda. The currently announced voice cast for the series includes Yumiri Hanamori, Aoi Yuuki, Shintarou Oohata, and Romi Park in unconfirmed roles.

Studio Lerche will adapt the series into an anime project with a planned release later this year. There are currently 8 volumes of the series currently available in France, with six months to a year between each one.

Crunchyroll announced during their panel at Anime Expo 2018 that they have licensed the series for simulcast when it premieres this Fall. For those unfamiliar with Radiant, the groundbreaking French manga by Tony Valente is described as such

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”

Although the anime’s reveal at the panel didn’t elicit too excited of a response from fans in attendance at Anime Expo, the series has been sparking fire online as curiousity for the series’ ability to cross regions has piqued the interest of many anime fans. Tony Valente’s Radiant is certainly going to catch the eye of many shonen anime fans as the Fall approaches and more is seen of it through trailers and other promo videos.