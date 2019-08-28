Radiant Season 2 Releases New Poster

If you have never heard of Radiant, now would be the time to get caught up. Last year, the title hit up televisions after getting its own anime, and Radiant still has more to give. A second season will add to the show this fall, and a brand-new poster for Radiant has gone live to hype the release.

Over on Twitter, fans were gifted a first look at the poster. As you can see below, Seth is seen front and center as he powers up with some magic.

The season two poster is filled with new faces as Radiant prepares to begin a new arc. Last season, fans were very much being introduced to Seth and the world plagued by Nemesis. Now, season two will be able to expand further on those topics as well as other troupes working in the universe. And like this poster shows, not everyone in this series is as good-hearted as Seth.

“Radiant” S2 anime key visual; airs October 2nd (21 episodes; Lerche) https://t.co/5tckDgoBKK pic.twitter.com/XMeLur2CpG — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 28, 2019

If you want to catch up on Radiant, you can watch all of season one online thanks to Crunchyroll. You still have time to binge the anime as this season season doesn’t debut until October 2, and it will come in at two cours thanks to its 21-episode order.

So, are you excited for this second season of Radiant? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the French series by Tony Valente, Viz Media has licensed the title for an English language release and described Radiant as such: “Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”