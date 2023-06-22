Ranking of Kings Announces First Movie

Ranking of Kings is one of the most charming new anime series released in recent years. With 2023 seeing the series make a big comeback thanks to Wit Studio in Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage, the franchise has dropped a megaton for those following Bojji's unique journey. Ranking of Kings has announced that a new movie will be released in the future, marking the first of the franchise and proving how the series from Sosuke Toka has garnered quite a following.

Ranking of Kings first arrived as a manga series in 2017 and has continued following Bojji's quest ever since. With the anime adaptation having a style that is almost reminiscent of Studio Ghibli, Wit Studio has found a winning series to bring to both the small and silver screens. Thanks to Wit's past work on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga, the studio has found an amazing niche for itself in the anime world.

Ranking of Kings' Silver Screen Arrival

The Official Ranking of Kings Twitter Account broke the news that the anime adaptation would receive its first film. The account however did not confirm whether the movie will be an original story or adapt a tale from the source material of the manga. The translation for the recent announcement reads as such, "TV Animation Ranking of Kings – Completely new movie version production decision. Thank you for your continued support."

If you haven't had the chance to check out the delightful first season of Ranking of Kings, you can stream it currently on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the heartfelt story, "Bojji is a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king." Bojji is able to make his first-ever friend, "Kage" – a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well."

What are you hoping to see from Ranking of Kings' first movie? Have you been digging the recent anime series, Treasure Chest of Courage? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bojji.