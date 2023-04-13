Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Shares Opening, Episode Count

Ranking of Kings made waves with its first season, and at last, the hit series is back. Thanks to WIT Studios, the heartwarming anime is back on the air, and Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage is already a hit. Just its new opening alone has fans buzzing, and we've got a slew of new episodes on the horizon to enjoy.

After all, some new details about Ranking of Kings went live today. The anime's comeback released a new opening for Ranking of Kings, and the reel is downright adorable. Prince Bojji is back as expected with Kage at his side. Plenty of gorgeous animation is featured thanks to the likes of Keisuke Kojima, Ayaka Ofusa, and more.

Ousama Ranking: The Treasure Chest of Courage Opening



-Storyboard: Keisuke Kojima



-Episode Director: Keisuke Kojima



-Chief Animation Director: Atsuko Nozaki, Osamu Murata



-Animation Director: Keisuke Kojima

And as for this new season as of whole, we know Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will have a shorter run. The episode order for this season counts ten, so we will have over two months of anime goodness to watch.

Of course, you can catch up with Ranking of Kings season 1 right now if you aren't familiar with this series. Crunchyroll has the first season on lock with sub and dub options available. Wit Studios brought the anime to life in early 2021, and the underdog anime quickly caught fire. Its adorable animation and impressive themes left the anime fandom buzzing. And of course, there are no anime boys better than Prince Bojji right now. As for the manga, Sosuke Toka's series is published in English by BookLive. The manga is ongoing, so you can find copies of this coming-of-age fantasy in stores.

Want to know more about Ranking of Kings? You can get all the details from its official synopsis here: "Unable to hear, speak, or wield a sword, Prince Bojji doesn't seem like a typical heir to the throne and his kingdom agrees. But when he befriends a shadow named Kage, the two form a bond that can overcome any obstacle...even being king."

Do you plan on watching Ranking of Kings' new season now that it is live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.