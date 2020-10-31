Re:Zero Fan Readies for Halloween with Witchy Rem Cosplay

✖

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's second season hasn't been especially kind to Rem, but thankfully the fan favorite is getting all sorts of love in another ways such as this witchy take on the character from one fan getting ready for the spooky Halloween holiday! The first season of the anime series debuted several years ago, and while it was a huge hit with fans, it seemed one thing many fans could agree on was who the actual standout character of the season is. Rem steadily became one of the major fan favorites through this first season, and has enjoyed a ton of popularity outside of the anime.

Because as for the anime itself, it has not been too kind to Rem and her fans as she had been taken out of action during the first episode of the new season in a heartbreaking manner. But luckily the character is still going on through fun cosplay takes such as this witch inspired Halloween look from artist @nishi_24sakurai (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). You can check it out below:

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's second season finally premiered over the Summer anime season, and it introduced fans to a ton of new characters and dark situations for Subaru. Unfortunately for Rem, she was used as the way to bring Subaru into his hopeless spiral in the new season. But with the new season returning for its final half of episodes next year, there are still plenty of opportunities to bring Rem back into the series proper.

Season 2 of the series is scheduled to return next January, but there's still no concrete release date for the new episodes as of this writing. Subaru's in a much darker place now than what he started the season with, surprisingly, so it's going to be interesting to see how he crawls his way out of it.

Where does Rem rank among your favorite characters in Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? How did you feel about her fate in the second season premiere? Excited to see what else the second season has to offer when it returns next year?