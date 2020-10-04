Re:Zero Star Pulled Off Echidna's Most Intense Speech in One Take

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- might currently be on break before finishing off the rest of the second season next year, but one star behind the series definitely impressed by pulling off Echidna's most intense speech in the series all in one take. Throughout the first half of the second season, Subaru began to rely on the new character introduced to the series, Echidna. As the Witch of Greed, Echidna helped out Subaru on a few choice occasions as he tried to find a way to save everyone without dying again.

But in the penultimate episode before the midseason finale, Echidna revealed what he true goal was in helping Subaru. She wanted access to his Return by Death curse, and laid it all out in a huge speech where her smiling facade crumbles away until we see nothing but her devious true nature underneath. As it turns out, this was all in one take.

Original creator behind Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s light novel series, Tappei Nagatsuki, took to Twitter with nothing but praise for the actress behind Echidna, Maaya Sakamoto, noting that the star managed to get the speech all in one take, "Oh yeah, I forgot to mention one thing! Though it was a long line for Echidna, it was OK to be performed in a single take. Sakamoto-san, I fall to my feet in worship, your performance was too awesome."

The second season of the series might have ended its first cour, but Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be making its return next year. Finishing out the second season of the series as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule in January, there are going to be a lot more intense things to come.

What did you think of Echidna's speech in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season? How did you feel about her role in the first half of the season overall? Excited to see what's next to come in the second season next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll