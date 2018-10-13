This Fan Spent 3 Million Yen on His Anime Best Girl

Anime fans are no slouches when it comes to showing their support for their favorite series, and some fans even go the extra mile and purchase merchandise just because they feature their favorite characters.

But one fan in Japan went the extra mile and then some by spending around 3 million yen on merchandise featuring his favorite, Rem from Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-.

Videos by ComicBook.com

「リゼロのレムが可愛く思えてきたけど何から手を付ければいい？」 優しいオタク

「アニメから」 じっくり育成したいオタク

「漫画から」 沼に引きずり込むオタク

「書籍小説から」 話しかけてはいけないオタク

「web版小説から」 俺

「とりあえずうちに遊びに来る？」 pic.twitter.com/hqRT9nxV1u — ☀︎レムりん愛☀︎痛車乗り☀︎ (@Onika_Rem0202) October 8, 2018

As reported by SoraNews24, Japanese Twitter user @Onika_Rem0202’s room has gone viral after he shared photos of his room, which is now a full shrine to Re:Zero‘s friendly maid Rem. Life-sized figures, various other sized, plushes, wall-art, scrolls, and even pillow cases and sheets adorned with Rem’s face fill his room. @Onika_Rem0202 has even purchased a special perfume that’s designed to “smell” like Rem.

He’s so proud of his collection that he says it’s a great gateway into the series, and it’s hard not to believe Rem is lovable from someone who’s spent upwards of $26,000 USD just because of that love. The Rem love has even covered his ceiling, and made it to the outside world with his customized car.

Rem was one of the instant favorites of the anime series when it first premiered, and although Re:Zero hasn’t had another season, the series is still getting a ton of support from fans like @Onika_Rem0202. At least the series is coming back through OVA specials, but there’s clearly a shortage of new Rem anime materials.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

via SoraNews24