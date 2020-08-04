Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Cosplayer Brings All the Best Girls to Life

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was one of the biggest Isekai anime hits of the 2010s, and now that the anime has finally returned for its highly anticipated second season there is one major debate that is still being raged to this day. In fact, it's only gotten more heated over the years as more fans were introduced to this series! At the center of it all is three main heroines, Emilia and the twins Rem and Ram, and now one cosplay artist has brought all three to life through cosplay!

Each of the three main heroines have huge fanbases of their own, so the debate for which one is the standout is definitely heated as these three each have equally as devoted fans as the others. If you ask most fans, however, Rem is probably the one with the most support behind her given all the growth she and Subaru experienced together in the first season.

But that's no reason to count the other two out at all, however, as now one cosplay serves as a great reminder why the Best Girl debate is so heated with fans. Artist Shio Kounominato (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Emilia, Rem, and Ram to life through adorable cosplay that's sure to make the choice for which one truly is the best that much tougher! You can check out the great cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 神湊しお ⚓️ Shio Kounominato (@konomishio) on Jul 8, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Emilia, Rem, and Ram are far from the only major heroines we have seen in the anime series thus far and Season 2 is already throwing wrenches into this best girl debate with late entries! So even if this argument is somehow settled, there still probably won't be a definitive answer until the official end of the series. But what do you think?

Are you currently keeping up with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2? What did you think of the first season of the series overall? Which of three main heroines out of Emilia, Rem, and Ram is your favorite? Who is truly the best girl of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

