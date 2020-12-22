Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Releases New Season 2B Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has released a new trailer for the second half of its second season! Initially planned to air in its entirety during 2020 before being delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second half of the second season will now be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. With the first half of the second season leaving Subaru in one of his most intense loops yet, the series has quite a lot to jump into when it returns with new episodes.

Giving an idea of what these new episodes will look like, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has released a new trailer for the second cour of its second season that teases Subaru will be taking a more active role in preventing all of the deaths in his loop this time around. But it's still more mysterious than ever! Check it out for yourself in the video above!

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be returning for the final half of its second season on January 6th next year. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes upon their release, and this newest trailer gives fans a taste of the new opening theme for the series, "Long shot" as performed by Mayu Maeshima. The new ending theme for the season is titled "Believe in you." as performed by nonoc.

The second season of the series was far more intense than the first as rather than an episodic type of adventure where Subaru gets to learn the full extent of his time loops, the second season instead has introduced a concrete antagonist with challenges that Subaru must overcome in order to save everyone important to him while keeping himself from drowning in despair.

The second season will re-join Subaru in this predicament, and while the midseason finale did put him in his most distressing situation yet, it also set the stage for a major comeback for him as now he's reached a point of resolution for himself as he tries to find a way to save all of his friends from being killed in completely different areas.

Are you excited for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s return? What did you think of the first half of the second season? What are you hoping to see in the next cour of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!