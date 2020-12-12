Re:Zero Season 2 Confirms Midseason Premiere Date

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has confirmed when it will be returning for the final half of Season 2! After being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the much anticipated second season of the series finally made its debut during the Summer. But while it was originally slated to debut both halves of its second season in 2020, the second half of the second season will officially be returning next January. Now the official Twitter account for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season has confirmed when next month it will be returning.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has confirmed its midseason premiere will be on January 6th in Japan. Like the first half of the series, the second season will be returning to Crunchyroll with new episodes upon its return. The official Twitter account also revealed a new visual for Season 2's second half that teases perhaps Subaru will be able to make it out of his current loop when Season 2 returns.

The first half of the second season saw Subaru in one of his toughest predicaments yet as he not only has to worry about how Emilia is making her way through a set of trials, but he's going through his own as well as no matter what he tries he can't seem to save every single person that's currently in danger. This was made all the worse by confronting the witches for the first real time in the series.

The second season has had a much more narratively focused arc than the first season of the series, so fans have been curious as to what Subaru and the others will be up to when the season returns.