Manga Report Reveals List of 2022 Bestsellers

These days, manga is everywhere. The medium has been growing in size year over year, and it is now dominating sales in the United States. Manga make up the vast majority of graphic novel sales stateside, so of course, readers are always eager to see what titles are doing the best. So if you are looking for something new to read, the list of best-selling manga from 2022 is live!

Yes, that is right. Oricon has released its numbers for 2022, and it shows what titles did the best in terms of sales. You can read up on the top 15 picks below to see if you've read any of the winners:

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

2. Tokyo Revengers

3. Spy × Family

4. One Piece

5. My Hero Academia

6. Kingdom

7. Blue Lock

8. Chainsaw Man

9. Do Not Say Mystery

10. Kaiju No. 8

11. Demon Slayer

12. Golden Kamuy

13. Ao Ashi

14. My Dressup Darling

15. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

According to Oricon, this sale data was pulled from Japan between November 2021 to November 2022. It also only accounts for physical sale from participating retailers; No digital sales were included in this data. Still, the overall info shows what series are trending the best, and they belong to manga's top publishers.

Jujutsu Kaisen pulled home a win for Shonen Jump, and that was not the only win from Shueisha. In fact, about half of this list was made up of Shueisha titles including Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. Kondansha also had some wins courtesy of Tokyo Revengers to start. And sadly, Attack on Titan did not manage to make the cut for this top 15 pull.

As for sales in the United States, many of these same series are selling very well. Spy x Family even managed to become the top-selling book in America overall at one point this spring. With physical and digital stores prioritizing manga licenses, the medium is becoming bigger by the day. So if you haven't cared to check out any of these top-selling series, it might be time to get on one! You can also check out digital manga libraries like Manga Plus to get started, and Kodansha will launch its own platform this summer with K Manga.

