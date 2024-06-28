Regular Show: What Will The New Series Be?

Earlier this year, Warner Bros announced that a new Regular Show series is on the way. Outside of confirming that franchise creator J.G. Quintel would be returning to helm the new television show in the universe that introduced fans to Mordecai and Rigby, we still know relatively little about what this new story will entail. Luckily, it's easy enough to form ideas as to where the upcoming sequel might be headed based on how the original series ended and where the characters, and their progeny, found themselves once they re-united after bringing the surreal adventures of Regular Show to an end.

It's no surprise to see that Regular Show is making a comeback. The surreal Cartoon Network series had quite a long history on the cable channel, netting eight seasons over the course of close to two-hundred and fifty episodes. On top of the long-running television show, Regular Show also received its own feature-length film in Regular Show The Movie, though the movie didn't make its way to theaters. Quintel did attempt to create a new story via MAX's Close Enough, but the show was ultimately canceled following three seasons and was unfortunately removed from the platform to boot.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Regular Show Part Deux

The series finale for the original Regular Show was a definitive one. It came to an end with Pops sacrificing himself to take down the "Anti-Pops" and showed viewers years down the road for all the workers of the park. Both Mordecai and Rigby settle down, with the former meeting a new love and the latter settling down with Eileen. When a new series does arrive, it's entirely possible that it could follow the children of Mordecai and Rigby. This of course would give the sequel series the chance to bring back some classic characters.

Should the new show decide to go far into the future, some immortal characters like Skips and High Five Ghost could also appear along with series' favorite descendants. Obviously, since J.G. Quintel is returning to helm the series and lent his voice talents to the likes of Mordecai, the idea that the blue bird might make a comeback is all the greater.

Want to see where the Regular Show follow-up goes in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Mordecai, Rigby, and the other park workers.