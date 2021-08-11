Nickelodeon Fans Celebrate 30 Years of Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy

Nickelodeon fans are loving the celebration surrounding the 30th Anniversary of the network. Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy all premiered today back in 1991. It’s a nostalgic time for Millenials as some of their favorite kids' shows are now firmly in the territory of classics. A whole different generation of kids watch the network now, and before them was a group where Nick was evolving. Still, with Paramount+ launched and the pull of the older Nicktoons hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, a lot of the oldest programming and the strange live-action mid-period have been some of the highest performing titles on the service. Look no further for the live-action impact than iCarly absolutely dominating for the app in the early days of its existence. Check out what Nick Rewind had to say about the big day down below:

Can you believe it's been 30 years of Nicktoons!!! PLUS Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy all premiered on August 11, 1991 🎊 pic.twitter.com/iKm8dSJNKv — NickRewind (@NickRewind) August 11, 2021

"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said when the 3D reboot was announced. "Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."

