Ren & Stimpy Ultimates Action Figures Aren’t Space Madness

You aren’t seeing things. These action figures based on Nickelodeon’s ’90s animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show are very real. In fact, they’re part of Super7’s Ultimates lineup, which means that Ren and Stimpy are premium figures with premium accessories. Details on both figures are available below along with pre-order links.

Ren and Stimpy Ultimates 7-Inch Ren Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (ships free with code SPRINGFREE22): “Who doesn’t love the violently psychotic Chihuahua that is Ren Hoek? Fun fact: he doesn’t shake because he’s scared or cold- he shakes because he’s barely able to control his inexhaustible rage, YOU EEDIOT!” Accessories include:

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x pork snacks

1x fez hat

1x rubber nipple hat

Ren and Stimpy Ultimates 7-Inch Stimpy Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (ships free with code SPRINGFREE22): “He’s as simple as a single-color Rubik’s Cube, but behind his dopey feline exterior, Stimpy is a naïve soul with a heart of some precious metal. Not gold, of course. Maybe palladium or iridium… no, not that. Ah! We’ve got it: Rhenium! Yep, that seems right. A heart of rhenium! Yes, it is SO a thing, just look it up, you troglodyte! Sheesh!” Accessories include:

2x interchangeable faceplates

6x interchangeable hands

1x litter box

1x bag of Gritty Kitty litter

1x Mr. Stinky

1x Nose Goblin

1x rubber nipple hat

1x fish skeleton

Note that Super7 recently gave The Simpsons, SpongeBob SquarePants, SilverHawks and Animaniacs a similar treatment so the inclusion of Ren & Stimpy into the lineup isn’t all that surprising. Makes you wonder what nostalgic animated series they’ll tackle next.