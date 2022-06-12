Rent-A-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Theme Songs With New Trailer

✖

Rent-A-Girlfriend is gearing up to finally return for its second season as part of the new wave of Summer anime, and has revealed the theme songs for the new episodes with a special new trailer! The first season of the series taking on Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few new anime debuts that managed to make it out during the rough Summer 2020 schedule in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and now the series is finally returning with a new slate of episodes two Summers later. Soon fans won't have to wait much longer.

With Rent-A-Girlfriend coming back for Season 2 this July, the series has been getting ready for its premiere with looks at each of the main "girlfriends" coming back for the new episodes. Now we've gotten the best and fullest look at the new season yet with a new trailer that shows off much of the kinds of intense moments that we'll see over the course of the new episodes. You an check out the newest trailer for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 below:

With this newest trailer also comes the first tease of the new opening theme for the series, "Himitsu Koi-Gokoro," as performed by CHICO with Honeyworks. The new ending theme for the series is titled "Ienai feat. asmi" as performed by MIMiNARI. Premiering on July 1st in Japan, Crunchyroll has also confirmed they will be streaming Rent-A-Girlfriend's new season alongside its initial release. Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita are all set to return for the new episodes too.

If you wanted to check out the series before the new season hits, you can find Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the anime as such, "Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Rent-A-Girlfriend's second season hitting this Summer? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!