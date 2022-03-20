Rent-a-Girlfriend Releases Special Sumi Teaser, Poster for Season 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend is hyping up its return for Season 2 with a special teaser trailer and poster celebrating Sumi Sakurasawa! The anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series was one of the few anime that managed to make their debut in the midst of the chaotic Summer 2020 anime schedule, but was such a hit with fans that it was no surprise that there were already plans to bring the series back for a second season when the first season came to an end. But it was only scratching the surface of each of its main heroines.

The first season of Rent-a-Girlfriend introduced fans to four main heroines that each had their own notable personalities or hang ups, but the story focused on the first three even more so than the final addition, Sumi. She had come into the first season towards the end (after being a teased in the opening and endings for the season throughout its run), and she’ll be playing more a role in the new episodes. To celebrate her return in Season 2 (and the character’s birthday, surprisingly enough), Rent-a-Girlfriend has released a special new trailer and poster for Sumi Sakurasawa! Check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/kanokari_anime/status/1505514498643439618?s=20&t=JON-kAj995pSNbmWj5siWA

Currently scheduled for a premiere this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, Kazuomi Koga will be returning to direct Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 at TMS Entertainment. Mitsutaka Hirota returning as script supervisor, Kanna Hirayama returning to design the characters, and HYADAIN returning to compose the music. The central cast has been confirmed to return for the new episodes with Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita all set thus far.

If you wanted to catch up with Rent-A-Girlfriend before the new season premieres, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the anime as such, “Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. ‘Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.’ Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, ‘You’re Kazuya-kun, right?’ A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2? What did you think of the first season? Who is your favorite character so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!