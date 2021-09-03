How to Watch Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

✖

The day has arrived where a few of the heroes from the "Raccoon City Incident," are returning to battle against a looming new biological threat that has made its way to the hallowed halls of the White House, and here's how you can watch the latest series in the world of Umbrella, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The series itself will feature both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the two main protagonists, and survivors, of Resident Evil 2, who have both had significant roles in the video game franchise to this date, even though neither made appearances in the latest video games.

If you are a subscriber to Netflix, you can start watching Infinite Darkness right this moment, which is a mini-series that dives into the world of Resident Evil with four episodes. The series itself uses a similar brand of computer-generated animation to tell this story of zombies and biological fiends, though this is far from the first time that we've seen the franchise use this style. In the past, there have been three Resident Evil movies that used computer-generated animation to bring their stories to life, which include Resident Evil Degeneration, Resident Evil Damnation, and Resident Evil Vendetta.

Netflix Geeked shared the big news that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has landed on their streaming service, exploring a brand new nightmare as Leon and Claire work within the White House and attempt to unveil a brand new threat to the world at large that definitely has its fair share of zombies involved:

Know fear. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/yAVlHqlY5h — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 8, 2021

2021 is a big year for Resident Evil, not just thanks to the arrival of Infinite Darkness, but also the latest entry in the game series with Resident Evil 8: Village. On top of these two projects, Netflix has unveiled a brand new series that is being produced that will take a step away from the world of CG animation and into live-action with Lance Reddick playing the role of Umbrella villain Albert Wesker. On top of this, a new horror movie featuring the video game franchise will arrive in Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, which will act as a new retelling of the original events of the series.

