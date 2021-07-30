Is Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Canon With the Games?

✖

Netflix recently released a couple of new stills from the upcoming original CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The series, which is set to release next year on the streaming service, features iconic Resident Evil video game protagonists Leon Kennedy and Clare Redfield, and the two have been very prominent in the marketing materials released thus far. As far of the new reveal, however, it was implied that the new series will also be considered canonical for the franchise.

This, itself, isn't a shocking revelation for anyone that's been following along since the original announcement. 2017's CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta is also considered canon, and many of the same people appear to be involved. That doesn't mean that anything and everything with the "Resident Evil" name is canon with the video games, but it shouldn't be surprising to learn that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness technically fits the bill. Plot details are still sparse, though, so it's unclear where it might exist within the wider world of Resident Evil.

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

As noted above, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is currently set for a global launch on Netflix in 2021. Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi is producing and supervising the new series. TMS Entertainment is producing while Quebico and Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta) are in charge 3DCG animation production. Notably, Netflix is also working on a live-action Resident Evil series and there is an unrelated movie reboot in the works as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.

