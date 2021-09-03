Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Debuts New Character Posters

✖

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is the next big project revolving around the world of Umbrella and those battling against its biological nightmares that will release on Netflix later this week, and the streaming service has revealed some new posters to get fans ready to once again dive into the world of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. While this upcoming animated series won't be directly linked to the latest game in the series, Resident Evil Village, it's telling a brand new story that is perhaps one of the spookiest to date as zombies that takes place within the halls of the White House.

Releasing later this week on July 8th, the animated series will be using computer-generated graphics in order to tell this new story following the protagonists of the second entry in the Resident Evil video game franchise. In the past, Resident Evil has created a number of direct-to-video movies that have taken place outside of the storylines of the video games, using a similar style to explore the lives of some of their biggest protagonists. While Infinite Darkness will be the next big entry in the series, Netflix is also working on a live-action series starring Lance Reddick as the villainous Albert Wesker, and a feature-length film is set to arrive in theaters later this year.

Twitter Outlet Fandom shared the new character posters for the big players in the upcoming Resident Evil animated series, including fan-favorite characters introduced in the video game series along with completely original characters that will be making their first appearance via the show:

New 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' posters shine a light on Leon, Claire, and new characters Jason & Shen May 🔦 The animated series hits Netflix July 8 @getfandomgaming pic.twitter.com/I69oY6fI20 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 1, 2021

In the latest video game in the series, it took a drastically different approach from a number of its predecessors, pitting Ethan Winters as the protagonist attempting to save his daughter from a European village that is plagued by werewolves and other biological nightmares. 2021 is set to be one of the biggest years of the franchise to date, and it will be interesting to see which of the entries will be best received by fans of Raccoon City.

