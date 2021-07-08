Resident Evil Fans Jump Into Netflix's Infinite Darkness Series
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an animated series that takes place outside of the main storyline currently running throughout the generations of consoles that helped make the game series a smash hit for Capcom, and it seems that fans are reacting positively to the latest adventure that brings back Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield for another bloody tale. With the new series following a biological zombie attack unleashed on the White House, the four-episode long mini-series focuses on a conspiracy that might push the world into conflict the likes of which it has never seen before.
Netflix Geeked shared the big announcement that the Resident Evil series has arrived onto the streaming service, further exploring the world that has been tormented by the biological nightmares that first spawned from the laboratories of Umbrella:
Know fear. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/yAVlHqlY5h— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 8, 2021
The Hype Is Here And It's Real
So hyped for this! #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness pic.twitter.com/3BsvgRiAUP— Michael J. Lozada 🏳️🌈 (@Play_Michaelous) July 8, 2021
Defying Expectations
My thoughts on #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness after watching season 1: It was a hell of a lot better than I thought it was going to be! I like the style of animation, Leon and Claire are portrayed pretty well here and they feel like the characters we know from RE2 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mNNv4z6Za2— The MadMan 🎮 MK11 and Castlevania/Bloodstained 😍 (@MadMan2170) July 8, 2021
Fans Are Digging It
Watching first episode of #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness and loving it a lot. Also an extra joy watching the performance of an actor you know to be a true fan @Nik_apostolides, who we all know so well because he's engaged so generously with us fans. pic.twitter.com/jrhXR3fMs8— George Trevor (The 5th Survivor) (@freshwater_paul) July 8, 2021
Thanks Capcom!
Tonight before bed!!!! Finally gonna check out #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness pic.twitter.com/xJbj4tkTAD— Ojore 🛡 (@Kamau_gaming) July 8, 2021
Fans Can Get Their Leon Fix
It's finally here and I can finally watch it!! Getting my Leon fix 🥲🥳 I don't think anyone can understand how happy am right now 😍❤#ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/H7AnoZ23u8— RealRedPanda (@realredpanda_) July 8, 2021
Phenomenal
To the countless people that worked on #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness , it paid off! Absolutely phenomenal. Couldn't stop watching. Great atmosphere. @Nik_apostolides @Steph_Panisello @RayChase amazing performances as always! Only complaint about the show? I needed more of it!— TJ (@SamuraiDynasty) July 8, 2021
It's Hard To Describe
I barely have words to describe how much i loved this.— Vinicius Cesar (@ViniciusTsukune) July 8, 2021
Not talking much for now to avoid spoilers but everyone show definitely spare some time to watch it.
10/10 #REBHFun #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/tgMm8JXT3w
Claire Stans In The Building
It's here! She so cute! #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness pic.twitter.com/5crtqlBatP— Nikki (@Miss_Katatonik) July 8, 2021
Cosplay To Round Things Out
Happy #ResidentEvilInfiniteDarkness Release Day! 🥂
Can't wait to watch it tonight! 😊#REBHFun #ClaireRedfield pic.twitter.com/TYH9Ue6b4J— Sheenah ✨☕✨ Claire Redfield's Ponytail (@AgentSheenah) July 8, 2021