Rick and Morty: The Anime Clip Reveals First Look at Space Beth

Rick and Morty will be making its official anime series debut with Adult Swim later this year, and Rick and Morty: The Anime has shared the first look at its take on Space Beth with its newest clip! Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently in the works for a release with Adult Swim some time next year, but the franchise will still be debuting new episodes with the network in 2024 with the premiere of Rick and Morty: The Anime. A fully extended version of the Rick and Morty anime shorts shown before, this will be a new take on the Rick and Morty multiverse.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its debut with Adult Swim some time later this year, and it will be showcasing new takes on the Smith Family than seen in the original series. With the newest clip released during the latest Toonami broadcast (as spotted by Swimpedia on X), Rick and Morty: The Anime has also revealed the first look at Space Beth and a weaponized version of Tammy fighting it out somewhere in space. Check it out below:

Check out this special #Toonami preview of Rick and Morty: The Anime, coming later this year! pic.twitter.com/Qe6ULQa7gB — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 11, 2024

What Is Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing some time later this year (with its release date yet to be announced as of the time of this writing), it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. Preparing for a release with Adult Swim and Max, Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature Japanese language audio and English subtitles.

