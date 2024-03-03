Rick and Morty Execs Tease What to Expect in Season 8

Rick and Morty is currently in the works on coming back to Adult Swim with Season 8 next year, and two of the creative minds behind the series have teased fans about what to expect with the new season! Rick and Morty Season 7 offered some of the biggest status quo shifts in the franchise thus far as it paid off some huge stories with Evil Morty's return and Rick Prime's defeat in the same episode. But thanks to the episodic stories that followed, it also became difficult to gauge where the series could be heading in the next major season.

Rick and Morty Season 7's finale offered Rick and Morty a fresh start to begin their adventures anew in the coming season, and showrunner Scott Marder told Variety that this blend of one-off adventures and canonical moments are something fans can look forward to in Season 8. Teasing that it would have a "similar flow and vibes to six and seven," Marder explains that it's the kind of season he'd want to see as a fan as he and series co-creator Dan Harmon were able to put together.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What's Coming in Rick and Morty Season 8?

"Eight will have a lot of similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff," Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder told Variety. "That's the stuff I want as a fan. And that's the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I'm really proud of these last couple of seasons; they're sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan." For a more concrete tease for the future, Marder also revealed that we'll be seeing Evil Morty again (without confirming if it meant a Season 8 return) "We can expect to see him in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure."

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon teased even further that there's more room in the randomness coming ahead to form new serialized stories out them, "I think people should expect more random embers shooting off of that fire and turning into organically gigantic serialized things of their own."

Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently in the works for a release with Adult Swim in 2025, and you can check out the first seven seasons of the series now streaming with Max and Hulu. Rick and Morty: The Anime will be hitting Adult Swim some time later this year, and will be available for streaming with Max the day after it premieres.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 8? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – Variety