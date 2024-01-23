Why Rick and Morty Season 8 Isn't Premiering Until 2025

Rick and Morty Season 8 has announced that it will be releasing with Adult Swim some time in 2025, and there's actually a sound reason behind the longer wait for new episodes! Rick and Morty Season 7 ended its run last Fall, and fans have been hoping to get an update on the next batch of episodes ever since. Rick and Morty has vastly improved the rate in which new episodes of the series have released as it went from waiting several years in between seasons to a new season hitting Adult Swim every year since Rick and Morty Season 5.

Unfortunately, that streak is going to be broken with the upcoming launch of Rick and Morty Season 8 as it has been reported that the new season won't be releasing until some time in 2025. This will make a two year wait for the next batch of episodes, and while that might be a bummer to some, at the very least it's not going to be as huge of a gap as it used to be. But as for why the new season won't be premiering until next year, The Hollywood Reporter has noted that it's due to a delay from the WGA strike last year.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Why Rick and Morty Season 8 Was Delayed

As THR reports, the reason that Rick and Morty Season 8 will be premiering in 2025 is because the WGA strike last year (which went on for five months) has delayed the production of the episodes. So that means the new season won't be hitting until next year, and will have plenty of time the rest of this year to flesh it all out. As for when it might hit next year, there is a chance that we won't have to wait until a late Fall release like the last few years if production continues to move smoothly. We might end up with a Summer release for the new season.

This 2025 release window also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first seven seasons of Rick and Morty that are now available to stream with Max and Hulu. Rick and Morty: The Anime is also scheduled to release with Adult Swim this year, so there's still new Rick and Morty material that fans will get to enjoy in 2024.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 8 when it premieres in 2025? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – THR