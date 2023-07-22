Rick and Morty: The Anime Opening, Main Staff Revealed

Rick and Morty: The Anime is gearing up for a release in the near future, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the new opening theme sequence and main staff revealed for the new anime take on one of Adult Swim's biggest animated series! Rick and Morty has been experimenting with anime takes on the franchise both in and outside of the main animated series' run itself, and these anime releases have proven to be such a success that Adult Swim is now launching a full anime spin-off for the series that will show off a whole new take on the main duo.

Rick and Morty: The Anime took the main stage during the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary panel at the Adult Swim Festival On the Green during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend, and it was here that fans got the full opening theme sequence for the new take on the series. Not only that, but Adult Swim has finally revealed the main staff that will be supporting writer and director Takeshi Sano on the new Rick and Morty anime spin-off series. You can check out the new opening for Rick and Morty: The Anime below:

What to Know for Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takeshi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. It will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment, with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. There has yet to be a concrete release date or window revealed for Rick and Morty: The Anime yet, but the new anime series will premiere with Adult Swim and stream on Max with Japanese language audio and English subtitles.

What do you think of the Rick and Morty anime spin-off series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!