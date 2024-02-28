Rick and Morty Execs Debunk Major Villain Theory

Rick and Morty is now at work on returning to Adult Swim with Season 8 of the animated series next year, and the co-creator and showrunner debunked a major villain theory heading into the new season! Rick and Morty Season 7 ended some big stories for Rick with the defeat of Rick Prime, and had essentially reset the table for the next wave of episodes to come as Rick and Morty are now at much different places heading into the future. But that also means that with a new status quo also comes the potential for some new major villains.

A major villain that fans had expected to see was Mr. Poopybutthole, who left Rick and Morty Season 7 with an ominous post-credits scene that teases him seemingly going backward on his growth. With the YouTube channel the Film Theorists taking this theory to a new level and expanding on it further, Variety asked Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and series showrunner Scott Marder on their thoughts of that theory and the two explained that while it's a great theory, it's not the plan they have in mind for the character.

Rick and Morty: Is Mr. Poopybutthole the Next Villain?

"Shit. Well, now we can't do that, or he can sue us, right? Good job, internet! You blew it again!" Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon stated to Variety when asked about the Mr. Poopybutthole villain theory. "No, in all seriousness, I do love that guy so much; I want to encourage those kinds of theories. I love, love that stuff. I love him, particularly the amount of energy he puts into that stuff," Harmon stated. Marder added that while he thinks it's an interesting theory and that he "always love[s] what fans take and run with in any show" he clarified that it's "not their plan for him."

Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently in the works for a release with Adult Swim in 2025, and you can check out the first seven seasons of the series now streaming with Max and Hulu. Rick and Morty: The Anime will be hitting Adult Swim some time later this year, and will likely be introducing all kinds of unique new villains and characters to the wider multiverse for the franchise.

HT – Variety