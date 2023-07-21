Rick and Morty: The Anime Teaser Trailer Released

Fresh from the Rick and Morty panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim, Telecom, and Sola Entertainment have released the first footage and teaser trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime. The new spinoff series is set to premiere later this year and the footage has some major teases for what fans can expect. Not only do the titular duo appear but characters like Space Beth, Jerry, Summer, and a Gromflomite general. Central to the footage however, and seemingly a part of the series in a big way, is a brand new character, a young girl that appears alongside Morty throughout the footage. Check it out for yourself above and look for the series to premiere later this year.

"As the director I would like to assure that I'm also a huge fan of the original Rick and Morty," Director Takashi Sano revealed at the end of the teaser trailer. "I believe there are many Rick and Morty fans all over the world and I'm truly honored to be chosen to create a new Rick and Morty story out of all of them."

He continued, "But with that honor comes a lot of pressure, because the original is just so well made. What I've tried to accomplish in these 10 episodes is to take all of my favorite parts of watching Rick and Morty compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist. I'd like you to enjoy Rick and Morty's adventures as they're whisked through time and space, tangled up in all sorts of chaos. And after all 10 episodes I think you'll find yourself in a peculiar state of mind. And that state, I believe, best reflects the feelings I get watching Rick and Morty. I hope you enjoy the new series. Please do check it out!"

Originally, Rick and Morty: The Anime was announced years back when Adult Swim commissioned five anime shorts that were released in 2020 and 2021. After fan's showed overwhelming support for the new shorts, Adult Swim commissioned Takashi Sano to create a full spin-off series. Little is actually known about the plot of Rick and Morty: The Anime at this time but the series has both Telecom Animation Film and Sola Entertainment teamed up to tackle the project. Based on this first footage however it seems like Morty will be getting a new love interest. It's unclear if the series will crossover with the flagship Rick and Morty at any point.