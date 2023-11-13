Rick and Morty Reveals A New Ultimate Weapon Threat

Rick and Morty shocked fans with its latest Season 7 episode, which pulled the unprecedented move of wrapping up the series' main canonized storyline: Rick C-137's multiversal vendetta against Rick Prime!

(SPOILERS) In "Unmortricken" we get the unexpected POV shift to Evil Morty, starting from the day he turned on his Rick and converted him into an unwilling puppet. As the episode progresses, Evil Morty joins forces with Rick C-137 and Morty to hunt down Rick Prime. When that final confrontation finally takes place, we learn a startling new detail about Rick's backstory: Rick Prime didn't just kill Diane of the C-137 Universe – he killed all versions of Diane throughout the multiverse!

Rick Prime's Omega Device Explained

Turns out that what makes Rick Prime so dangerous is his "Omega Device," an energy-based device that can wipe out all variants of a person in one multiversal blast. After killing Diane and Beth of C-137, Rick Prime apparently used the device to wipe out all Dianes – with the episode dropping clues that it was as much an attempt by Rick Prime to purge himself of love and connection, as it was to hurt other Ricks. Rick Prime threatens Rick C-137 by eliminating more people he loves from existence – and starts with Rick's "Uncle" Slow Mobius.

Ultimately, Evil Morty proves to be a critical ally in bringing Rick Prime down – but not without a price. Evil Morty uses Rick C-137's revenge bloodlust as a distraction, letting him beat a restrained Rick Prime to death violently, while Evil Morty scans the data on the Omega Device and then returns to his base, in the infinite multiverse outside of Rick's Finite Curve barrier.

With the Omega Device, Rick and Morty actually has a doomsday weapon or ultimate evil power that actually matters. Up until this point, the series has clearly operated with a "cheat code" of having the multiverse and endless character variants to lean on for death fakeouts or even entire universal reboots. Even though the threat of Rick Prime is now gone, the show has clearly established that Evil Morty is still as much (if not more) of a threat – especially now that he has the technological know-how to build an Omega Device.

What "Unmortricken" proves is that there are ways for Rick and Morty to still surprise us about where, when, and how some of these larger canon stories play out. After seeing the somewhat dystopian existence Evil Morty endures outside the Finite Curve, he could plan on using the Omega Device concept in terrible ways that go far beyond Rick and his fellow Mortys.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now airing on Adult Swim on Sunday nights.