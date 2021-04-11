Rick and Morty Pays Tribute to DMX With Hilarious Throwback

✖

Rick and Morty pays tribute to DMX with a hilarious throwback! Rapper and actor DMX, real name Earl Simmons, passed away recently at the age of 50 and fans of his work have been celebrating his contributions to the pop culture world at large. Not only did he play a prominent role in films such as Cradle 2 The Grave alongside Jet Li (which is currently rising in HBO Max's streaming charts), but he played a prominent part in many soundtracks due to his mega popular singles such as "X Gon' Give It to Ya."

One of the most memorable uses of "X Gon' Give It to Ya" in a series was during Rick and Morty's first season. The ninth episode, "Something Ricked This Was Comes," saw Rick and Summer buff themselves up in order to give the Devil a beat down. The post-credits scene to that episode saw them take their new strength out into the world and beat up unsavory individuals to DMX's vocals. Adult Swim paid tribute to this iconic DMX scene with fans on Twitter in honor of the late superstar:

As for Rick and Morty, the series has been fairly active recently. Not only did it participate in Adult Swim's April Fool's Day joke with the release of "Rick and Morty Babies" that saw the animated series remade with children's voices instead, but Adult Swim has recently confirmed the fifth season of the animated series is already on the way for a planned release some time this Summer.

After noting that the writing team was working on the sixth and seventh seasons of the series already, Rick and Morty finally confirmed that it will be returning to Adult Swim for the fifth season on June 20th. It's currently unclear as to how many episodes this return will be running for (and whether or not this will be split into two halves of five episodes like the fourth season), but the first trailer for the new season teases some pretty big moments to come.

How did you feel when you saw this scene for the first time in Rick and Morty? Which DMX soundtrack moment do you remember best from movies and television? Are you excited for Rick and Morty's return for Season 5 this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!