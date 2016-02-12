DMX Fans Celebrate the Epic Deadpool Movie's "X Gon' Give It to Ya" Scene
DMX's "X Gon' Give It to Ya" has been closely associated with the Deadpool franchise since its inception. The iconic rap track first appeared in some of the film's marketing collateral and eventually made it into the feature itself during the movie's final battle. After DMX passed away Friday, fans of the rapper and film are paying their respects to the late artist. In fact, the Deadpool scene is being celebrated by those who credit the song for elevating the moment as a whole.
"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," a statement released from DMX's family reads.
The statement adds, "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."
DMX’s influence spans GENERATIONS. Name an entrance in a superhero movie that goes harder than Deadpool and his crew walking while “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” is playing. pic.twitter.com/o6ZnoayUih— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 9, 2021
"X Gon' Give It To Ya" in DEADPOOL will always be considered a full circle moment for me. RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/pmqo7NQett— BoJack WESman (@BoJackWESman) April 9, 2021
Like Mike was one of the earliest movies I remember seeing & a memorable scene was Bow Wow & Morris Chestnut singing Party Up.
Deadpool using X Gon' Give It To Ya was a great moment too.
I was a casual listener of DMX but his songs were jams for me#RIPDMX— ry (@ryan_reflects) April 9, 2021
DMX's music literally made everything better I was so hyped when one of my favourite songs of his was featured on Deadpool pic.twitter.com/orizgyprP6— Coi Leray's side nigga (@Fedsdidasweep4) April 9, 2021
man i really hope ryan reynolds does something absolutely amazing for a tribute to DMX in deadpool 3, rip to a legend— STONEY SPARK 💎 (@joegreene47) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX. Said it before, but I'm certain Deadpool owes a good chunk of its massive box office success to how much of a spectacular hype song 'X Gon' Give It to Ya' is, cos it was such a big part of its marketing.— Richard (@RichardOcelot) April 9, 2021
Owe It to DMX
DMX made Deadpool what it is today.. https://t.co/IthopIx99m— Vishnu (@vingystryker) April 9, 2021
Cover photo by Jerod Harris/WireImageprev