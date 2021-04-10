DMX Movie Cradle 2 the Grave Leaps Into HBO Max Top 5

✖

DMX is feeling the love after Cradle 2 the Grave surged up the HBO Max ladder following his death today. He has the second most popular movie on the service. The beloved rapper was 50 years old and hospitalized after a drug overdose. Once in care, he was put on life support as fans all over prayed for his safety. Unfortunately, today brought that sad news, but there is a full-blown celebration of his life going on all over social media. Many people are sharing personal stories of his humor and charity. Others are posting video clips from his meteoric rise in the 2000s. A part of that fame was starring in movies like Cradle 2 the Grave with Jet Li. Earl Simmons was a budding action star for a while there with multiple roles in high-octane films.

His reps put out a statement after the news of his passing became public.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Check out Warner Bros’ description of the movie as well:

“When a young girl is kidnapped, her father, the leader of a crew of highly skilled urban thieves, forges an unlikely alliance with a Taiwanese Intelligence officer to rescue her. Martial arts sensation Jet Li teams with hip-hop star DMX in this action-packed adventure of a Taiwanese intelligence agent who finds himself uneasily allied with the leader of a crew of highly skilled thieves.”

“When streetwise criminal Tony Fait (DMX) comes fist-to-fist with Su (Li), the two discover they have a common enemy: the rogue agent whom Su is pursuing has kidnapped Fait's daughter. As ransom, the kidnapper demands a stash of black diamonds that Fait and his crew have stolen—but he wants the stones as part of a conspiracy to distribute a deadly new weapon of war. Now, no holds are barred in a battle from the Cradle 2 the Grave.”

