Rick and Morty Cosplay Brings Jessica to Life

Surprisingly, Jessica has been the focal point in a lot of Rick and Morty's stories and now one artist has brought her to life through cosplay. Although she has yet to be given a full adventure alongside Morty, Jessica has been playing a pivotal role in the franchise for quite some time. As the object of the young Morty's affection, Jessica has been at the center of a few hilarious moments where this is often turned against him in some unexpected way. It also makes each of her appearances in later seasons all the more interesting as she's been through into the fold even more.

In fact, although she did not get much actual time in the episode we learned a lot about how Jessica operates during the fourth season's premiere. This episode saw Morty use a Death Crystal to get to a point in the future where he dies beside an older Jessica (who for some reason dresses the same way), but it was all just Jessica wanting to help older people pass on peacefully.

It was the hilariously dark kind of humor Rick and Morty is known for, and it's why each time we see Jessica she's been shown in a different way. Now one artist has found yet another new way to show Jessica love through cosplay! Artist @gaera_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Jessica to life in an adorable new way, and you can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaera (@gaera_cosplay) on Sep 16, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

More involvement from Jessica is already being teased for the fifth season of the series as well. While Rick and Morty has yet to confirm a release date or window for the fifth season of the series, Adult Swim has already confirmed these new episodes are in the works. The very first look at the new season featured a conversation between Morty and Jessica teasing some kind of future date, so we'll see more soon!

