Rick and Morty Team Gives Update on Justin Roiland Recasting

Rick and Morty is currently in the works with the highly anticipated Season 7 of the Adult Swim animated series, and the team behind the series has given an update on the current work to recast series co-creator Justin Roiland. Following the end of Rick and Morty Season 6 not long ago, Roiland was fired from Rick and Morty following allegations and previous charges for domestic abuse. Adult Swim then released a statement on the matter confirming they were ending their association with the Rick and Morty co-creator and star, but were moving forward with the now in progress Season 7.

Taking the stage to share an update on Rick and Morty during the Annecy International Festival, co-executive producer Steve Levy and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen revealed in an interview with Annecy staff (as spotted and translated by @Swimpedia on Twitter) that the team is currently in the process of recasting each of Justin Roiland's roles in the series, but no voice actor has been chosen just yet. As they detail, they likened it to how other actors have taken on the role of Bugs Bunny over the years.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When Is Rick and Morty Season 7 Coming Out?

Although there is no concrete information on which actors will be replacing Roiland's work in Rick and Morty just yet, there is a notable update about the future of the series. Rick and Morty Season 7 has been teased for a planned release some time this September, and it would fall in line with the scheduled yearly launch of the new seasons of the series we have gotten over the last few years. This does raise a question over whether or not the recasting will take effect with Rick and Morty Season 7, but updates should be coming fairly soon with this Fall 2023 window.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has gone down in Rick and Morty's first six seasons, you can now find them streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. There is currently also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works as well, and is also slated for a premiere this Fall according to recent TV listings.

Which actors would you want to see join Rick and Morty for Season 7 and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

via Premiere