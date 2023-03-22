Rick and Morty Creator Justin Roiland Breaks Silence on Domestic Battery Case

On Twitter, Justin Roiland has released his first statement regarding the domestic battery case filed against him which led to his recent removal from several projects. Earlier this year, reports confirmed Adult Swim was parting ways with Roiland amid the legal case that dates back to August 2020. Until now, Roiland has remained quiet about the situation, but now the creator is addressing fans after his case was dismissed.

"I have always known that these claims were false -- and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process," Roiland wrote.

"Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.' That is may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

This statement comes months after NBC News reported on Roiland's legal situation in January 2023. It was there the public learned Roiland had been arrested in August 2020 and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment in California. The creator's pre-trail was slated for late April 2023, but now Roiland says the legal matter has been dismissed.

After news of Roiland's situation went public, multiple people including those who worked with the Rick and Morty co-creator shared their experiences with Roiland. Evidence was shown alleging Roiland of predatory behavior, and this reckoning ultimately led to Adult Swim removing Roiland from its hit animated comedy. Roiland was then removed from his roles on Solar Opposites and Koala Man under 20th Television Animation, and his company Squanch Games confirmed the creator had resigned there as well.

At this time, there is no word on what Roiland's next plans will be. Rick and Morty is continuing on Adult Swim and will be recasting the roles Roiland voiced, namely Rick and Morty. Season 6 of Rick and Morty wrapped in December 2022 shortly before news of Roiland's legal situation was made public. Right now, Adult Swim is working on Rick and Morty season 7 as part of an episode order it made in May 2018.

What do you think about this latest Rick and Morty update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.