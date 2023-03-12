Watching Rick and Morty Is Great for Dogs, New Study Suggests

It turns out that watching Rick and Morty is great for dogs according to the results suggested by a surprising new study! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended last year, but things have changed significantly for the franchise since then. As Adult Swim and the staff behind the famous animated series are moving forward with Rick and Morty Season 7 at the moment, there have been lots of questions from fans about what this new era of the franchise will look like for Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith Family. But fans can rest easy knowing that it's apparently a great show for your dogs.

A recent study conducted by Betway Insider asked participants to attach a FitBark device and monitor their dogs while they watched an hour of selected programs each night and recorded the results to see which of the programs relaxed each dog the most. Taking into account variables such as the amount of time a dog was a rest during the hour, how active (and thus anxious) each dog was during the period, and how well each dog slept the next morning, it turns out that Rick and Morty kept dogs' anxiety to a minimum.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Why Watching Rick and Morty Is Great For Dogs

While Betway Insider does not disclose what the sample size for this experiment was, Rick and Morty was one of the series tested alongside other popular programs such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Friends, Pup Academy, and The Witcher. Rick and Morty did not score the best out of the options in terms of keeping dogs still with mixed results ranging from one dog's response showing a resting time of 52 minutes with another having a low time of 10 minutes. This led to an average of 34 minutes of resting time, coming third after Bridgerton and Friends.

But while it came third in terms of overall rest time, Rick and Morty turned out to be the best option for anxiety as those in the study recorded an average of 75 points (out of a potential 314) of activity and movement. More points indicate more stress in the study, so it turns out that the animated series is more relaxing for dogs in that respect according to the results.

So maybe fans should let their dogs watch Rick and Morty Season 7 when it finally hits in the future? What do you think of these results? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

h/t Betway Insider