What Could a Rick and Morty Movie Look Like?

Rick and Morty is currently in the works on returning to Adult Swim with Season 7 of the animated series, and it's been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery is actually interested in a movie for the franchise. With Rick and Morty already set to eventually reach 100 episodes by the time its deal with Adult Swim is said and done, what could a Rick and Morty movie even look like? What kind of stories could it tackle? There are some potential directions that a Rick and Morty movie could go in that would lead to a satisfying feature overall that would stand out from the rest of the TV series.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there were some pretty big talks about a Rick and Morty movie. As for what shape this kind of project could take, Harmon teased it would be like a "super episode" of the series sort of like how South Park extends with its own specials and movies. So it could be a concept seen in a standard episode, but fleshed out to a feature length narrative.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Could a Rick and Morty Movie Be?

There are two routes a Rick and Morty movie could take that would be satisfying to fans. It could either be an extended random adventure seen like in many of the episodic stories, but feature more side stories for all of the characters involved. It could be a wacky affair filled with a ton of jokes, but explore a deeper science fiction story with a more elaborate overall journey. But that's not what fans of Rick and Morty would want to see from a movie. Instead, the best route to go would be to make it a character focused story first and foremost.

This would be the perfect opportunity to expand on one of the many antagonists Rick has and use them for a story like this. It could be an Evil Morty return as we finally see what's beyond Rick's multiverse, it could be an extension of the Rick Prime story we'll see explored in Season 7, and it could tie back into the main series. Fans would want to see a big story adding to the overall serialization. It wouldn't have to change anything happening in the TV series, but a story showcasing more of that main storyline would be huge. Heck, explore more of Rick's backstory.

