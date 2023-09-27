Rick and Morty Season 7 Will Finally Unpack the Series’ Most Tragic Character

Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim with Season 7 of the animated series in just a couple more weeks, and the new season is promising to finally explore more of the series’ most tragic character, Mr. Poopybutthole. First introduced to the series as a seemingly random gag character during “Total Rickall” back in Rick and Morty Season 2, Mr. Poopybutthole’s life has been one major tragedy after another from each of his appearances since. Not only was he shot by Beth shortly after his debut, but each look at his life has come with some unfortunate updates.

Though he’s only popped up in the actual stories of the episodes a scant amount of times, each update we’ve seen through the season finale post-credits scenes seemed to show how his life got worse. After losing his job, his family, and then broke both of his legs at the end of Rick and Morty Season 6, Rick and Morty Season 7 teases that the episodes will finally focus on him and hopefully get him out of his rut and improve his life from here on out.

What Does Rick and Morty Have Planned for Mr. Poopybutthole?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1 was previously revealed to be titled “How Poopy Got His Poop Back,” and if this wasn’t a big enough tease of the characters’ return, the trailer for the new episodes show off a bit of what this episode will look like in motion. The trailer gives a few key hints as to how Mr. Poopybutthole has been doing since the end of Season 6, and it seems terribly as Beth seems him drowning his sorrows in alcohol. Then there are glimpses of Rick rounding up his friends to party, and it seems like this will be all in an effort to help Mr. Poopybutthole.

The character is really only in this rut because of what the Smith Family has done to him in his appearances through the series through so far, and this could be the first sign that his life won’t be as tragic as it has in the past. But as Rick and Morty fans know too well by now, this really is just all before the other comedically tragic shoe drops.

What are you hoping to see from Mr. Poopybutthole’s return in Rick and Morty Season 7 when it premieres on Sunday, October 15th on Adult Swim? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!