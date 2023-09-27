Rick and Morty Season 7 Shares First Look at Blade Parody

Rick and Morty is coming back with new episodes on Adult Swim later this Fall, and one of the big teases for Rick and Morty Season 7 seems to be a full parody of Marvel’s Blade! Rick and Morty is no stranger to parodying superheroes with each of its seasons, and it seems like one of the heroes they will be taking on in the new episodes is Blade. Funny enough, this was something that was a seed planted way back in Rick and Morty Season 5 as one of the potential ways that the two of them could end up dying.

But unlike the Blade versions of Rick and Morty that the two of them had spotted back in Season 5, the tease of the parody for Rick and Morty Season 7 seems to be a full episode dedicated to the duo fighting off against vampires. Not only are there brief glimpses of the two of them in a room that’s being invaded by these vampires, but we see them take down a few of them during the trailer as well. Now it’s just a matter of seeing when this full Blade parody makes it to the new season.

https://youtu.be/BKYJ5AIOU9I?si=7bZgRo2DgVMXjbcW

What’s Coming in Rick and Morty Season 7?

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT, and there have been some big changes behind the scenes since the end of the previous season. Series co-creator Justin Roiland has been fired from the production, and has since been replaced with new voice actors that have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. Rick and Morty’s other co-creator Dan Harmon is still attached to the series, and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

