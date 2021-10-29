Rick and Morty Releases Full Non-Canonical Adventures Shorts Collection

Rick and Morty has officially released its full collection of Non-Canonical Adventures all in one place for easy viewing! While the franchise is at a much bigger and better place now than it used it be as it heads into its sixth season and beyond, Adult Swim has been experimenting with the franchise for quite a while. Beginning in 2016 (between the releases of the second and third seasons), Adult Swim collaborated with artist Lee Hardcastle on a number of special stop-motion animated shorts dubbed the “Non-Canonical Adventures” that saw the duo enter popular Horror franchises.

This stop motion animation collaboration has continued to this day with much shorter promos tying the titular duo into more Horror franchises, but these original shorts were a little more elaborate as it showed new takes on films like Halloween, Ghostbusters, The Thing, The Fly, and more. To help fans relive these many fun shorts, Adult Swim has collected all of them into one place for a fun video that’ll help fans walk down memory lane. You can check it out below:

As for the main Rick and Morty franchise, there is unfortunately no release date set for Season 6 of the series just yet. It has been previously confirmed that the team has already started work on Season 6 (and even Season 7) by the time the fifth season of the series began airing, but fans have yet to be given any concrete updates on how this next season is developing. But with the series already confirmed for several more seasons, it’s only a matter of waiting a little before we get to see where the franchise wants to go next.

Although there has yet to be any news on the main series, there are lots of fun special projects to check out and catch up on in the meantime. If you wanted to check out more of Rick and Morty‘s shorts, the current collection of anime and other animated specials includes the following:

