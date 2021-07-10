Rick and Morty Season 5 Shares Episode 4 Opening Scene: Watch

Adult Swim has released the opening scene for Rick and Morty's next big episode in Season 5! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has been impossible to predict thus far as each of the episodes have been dramatically different from one another in terms of tone and scope. This is especially true with this next episode that was teased from the first promo that it would focus on Morty once more, and return to the more aggressively sexually curious version of Morty that we had seen in previous seasons of the series.

Adult Swim has released the cold open for the fourth episode of the season, "Rickdependence Spray," and its title sort of reflects the immediately hilarious and wild situation that fans have come to love from the series overall. Following up the tease that Morty would "involve" himself with a special machine at the horse hospital his mother, Beth, works at, it soon turns into something far more dangerous. You can check out the opening scene in the video above!

As the opening for the fourth episode of the season reveals, Morty makes good on his urges and soon it comes back to bite him as Rick soon uses that same horse material Morty polluted for a new experiment. It turns into a wild new monster situation, but it seems the core of the conflict will be how Morty's avoiding telling Rick about how he's really the one that got them all into this mess in the first place following the episode's opening. It's probably because it's so embarrassing to admit.

The season's episodes have focused on Morty with varying results as they explore different aspects of how he's growing up, and following the very emotional ending to the third episode, this one seems to be a return to the raunchy nature of the series while making it very awkward for Morty. But as fans have seen in the series thus far, this opening is nowhere near enough to truly guess what we'll see in the rest of the episode as it could completely detour into something entirely different.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 4 is titled "Rickdependence Spray" and will be premiering on Sunday, July 11th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST, and the first four seasons can now be found streaming on HBO Max. What do you think of the opening to the episode? Where do you think it will go next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!