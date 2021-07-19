Rick and Morty Season 5's Newest Episode Killed the Transformers, Galactus, and Hellraiser's Cenobites

✖

Rick and Morty is now halfway through its fifth season with the premiere of its fifth episode on Adult Swim! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has been one of the oddest in the series yet, and that was especially true for the fourth episode of the series that shared a story involving space sperm, incest space babies, and a race of horse people underground. So all eyes have been on the fifth episode to see just how it would follow everything up considering how each new episode has been dramatically different from one another thus far.

The first look at the fifth episode of the series teased that Rick and Jerry would be having a special "guys night" only for it to be revealed that Rick was using Jerry as part of a deal with the series' take on Hellraiser's Cenobites. Hilariously enough, this was only the first of many big scenes that we would get throughout the episode. Read on for a full breakdown for everything that happened in Episode 5, "Amortycan Grickfitti"!

Rick reveals that he and Jerry will be going on a "Guys Night" much to the chagrin of Beth while she takes care of a horse hospital emergency. Meanwhile, Morty and Summer decide to work together to impress the new transfer student hanging out with Morty, Bruce Chutback, before he finds out they're losers. As for Jerry, it's revealed that Rick is only using his lameness to fulfill a debt with Cenobites that feed off of that awkwardness and suffering.

Bruce Chutback arrives and gets a hilarious intro due to how he's yet to do anything to embarrass himself. Morty tries to show him Interdimensional Cable, but he's only impressed by Rick's spaceship so Morty and Summer are trying their best to keep him interested but the ship refuses to cooperate without Rick present. They tell the ship Rick's in trouble, and goes offline and they go off on a joyride.

Meanwhile Jerry is doing karaoke while Morty and Summer take Chutback on a joyride. Beth arrives to interrupt the guys' night and insults the Cenobites, and she ends up drinking the essence of hell of the cenobites. Meanwhile, the car figures out Morty and Summer have lied to it and blackmails them to go and do what it wants which includes killing a version of Marvel's Galactus and flirting with "Changeformers," a parody of Transformers.

The car and Bruce Chutback begin to bond with one another and the car decides to keep their secret if they all help it lose its virginity. Meanwhile, Jerry overhears how the Cenobites are ridiculing him while his suffering had gotten more prominent thanks to Beth. Meanwhile, Rick's car makes itself a Changeformer as well and approaches the others from before but it fails to bond with them when they find out she's not one of them.

Rick's car then burns all of them alive. Meanwhile, Jerry is fighting back against the Cenobites and soon they decide to take matters into their own hands and kidnap Jerry to take him to Hell because Beth ruined his flavor. After this, Rick and Beth sneak into Hell and disguise themselves as Cenobites but it's revealed that Beth and Rick were actually their true goal.

The Cenobites then explain that Beth and Rick thinking they're so cool is what makes them so lame, and thus more desirable to them. Meanwhile, Morty and Summer decide to pin it all on Bruce Chutback when they are captured after the car's joyride, but soon the car decides to save them and blow up everything anyway.

Meanwhile, Rick decides to kill the Cenobites with pure sincerity and then apologizes to Jerry for tricking him in the first place. This ends up working and filling a minigun allowing Rick to kill all of the Cenobites with positive energy. Rick then apologies to Jerry once more, and they head back home. Meanwhile, the car is still destroying things in space and Morty, Bruce, and Summer soon make their way home before Rick, Jerry, and Beth do.

Although they get away with everything, Bruce Chutback decides to just be on his own and figure out the school hierarchy before making a commitment. So all of Morty and Summer's adventures with the car to impress him were ultimately for nothing. Chutback ends up being made fun of the next day for wearing the same pants a second day in the row.

