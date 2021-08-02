Rick and Morty Season 5 Shares First Look at Episode 8

✖

Rick and Morty has shared the first look at Episode 8 of Season 5! The fifth season of the series has been a wild one to say the least as the topics throughout the episodes thus far have ranged from time gods, incest space babies, giant robots, and major heartbreak. But there has yet to be any major connecting threads tying the episodes together beyond a few character shifts here and there. This is especially true for Rick as he's been trying to spend more time with the rest of his family, but that's going to change with the next episode.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8 is titled "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" and Adult Swim has shared the first look at what to expect. What's most interesting from this first look at the next episode right off the bat is Rick is intentionally separating himself from the rest of his family (which is a major opposite from the seventh episode) before prepping to do something dangerous to himself when he's left alone. You can check out the promo for the next episode below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, August 8th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort"! pic.twitter.com/eQzRoBdTJG — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 2, 2021

The creative team behind the series teased we would see some major canonical plays in the fifth season before its debut, and we have yet to actually get any of that with the previous seven episodes thus far. It could be like the fourth season where it's all packed into the final three episodes, or it could have just been a tease that fell apart along the way. We'll see soon enough as Rick and Morty's "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" is currently slated to debut on August 8th on Adult Swim, Sunday, August 8th at 11:00PM EST.

If you wanted to catch up with the newest season of Rick and Morty so far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the rest of the season can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. You can find the previous four seasons now streaming with HBO Max. You can also check out its newest anime short, "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" here!

What do you think of this first look at Rick and Morty's next episode? How are you liking Season 5 as a whole so far?