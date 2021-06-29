Rick and Morty Creators Tease More Canon Coming in Season 5

✖

Rick and Morty's creators are teasing some major canonical changes coming later this season! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned for its fifth season, and one thing fans have been excited to see is how things have changed for the Smith family since the fourth season finale shook things up with not only the arrival of Space Beth, but the take down of a second Galactic Federation. While the series has made fun of fans' desire for more canon before, it seems that the fifth season will be diving further into it.

Speaking with Variety before the premiere episode of the season, Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon teased that there will be some canonical and serialized shifts made during this season that fans will be "excited" to see, and that Roiland is "excited" to see hit, "[T]his season we have a lot of really fun evergreen classic Rick and Morty adventures," Roiland began. "But like we do every season there’s going to be some cool larger serialized stuff that we’re going to hit."

Elaborating further, "...I know the fans are going to be pretty excited about..." Roiland continued, "I’m really excited for it to hit. I think it’s one of the better seasons that we’ve had in quite a while. I know, it’s a weird thing to say when you’ve only had five seasons!” Harmon addressed these changes as well, but also notes how it's hard for them to keep track of which moments happen where (without giving anything concrete away) because they're working on several seasons simultaneously.

"I believe that Season 5 doesn’t see very much of the space Beth versus domestic Beth kind of concept, but I also get a little tripped up when we’re writing Season 7, editing Season 6 and sound mixing on Season 5,” Harmon explained. “Season 5 there’s a little break from that, which may or may not have been intentional. And then if that’s true, Season 6 sees a season of pickup in that. But, as far as macro canonical stuff, there’s a big to-do in the Season 5. I won’t say if it’s middle, beginning or end of the season. But we went there.”

The "validity" of Rick and Morty's canon has been one of the more intriguing debates among fans of the series, but what do you think? Do you want to see more serialized changes to the series or do you enjoy the episodic adventures more? What do you want to see in Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Variety