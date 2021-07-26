Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases Hilarious New Kind of Voltron

✖

Rick and Morty brought its fifth season to fans this year after a long wait, and netizens are eating up each new episode as it drops. This past Sunday welcomed a new chapter to the series, and it seems another wild one is slated to debut before long. And thanks to a new promo, fans know this new episode will feature a rather strange Voltron.

So if you are used to the original anime and its lions, well - this will be a bit of an adjustment. It turns out Rick and Morty has passed up on the wild cats and will solicit a different kind of animal for "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion".

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, August 1st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"! pic.twitter.com/3oMDiuJYyM — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 26, 2021

As you can see above, the new episode promo focuses on Rick as he lands on a new planet with Morty by his side. The older man is geeking out because he has found a rare piece of tech. Rick recognizes the lost Blue Gotron from his travels, and the ferret becomes his number one obsession.

Yes, you did read that right. The Voltron of this universe happens to be called Gotron, and they are made up of ferrets. This is on-point for Rick and Morty as always, and it is easy to see why. Ferrets are just wild enough to work in this chaotic comedy, and Rick isn't the least bit ashamed of his interest.

This new episode will go live before long, so Rick and Morty fans can expect to watch it on August 1. Adult Swim will cater the episode as usual, but if you did not know, this is not the first time this episode has aired. Earlier this summer, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" aired in Canada on accident, so this anime-centric episode has been leaked online. But if you want to watch this Voltron bid with the rest of the world, your time will be here soon.

What do you think of this new promo? Are you liking Rick and Morty season five so far?