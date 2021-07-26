Rick and Morty Season 5 Debuts First Look at Episode 7: Watch

✖

Rick and Morty has debuted the first look at Season 5 Episode 7 with a new promo! The Adult Swim animated series is now six episodes into its run, and one of the major episodes had unfortunately been leaked early due to a sudden switch earlier in the season for its digital release. This was the seventh episode of the season, so fans have been curious to check this one out for its official release ever since rumblings of this episode in the wild teased what we could see from it. Now it's finally coming next, officially!

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 is titled "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," and the title suggests it will finally be an anime influenced episode following several brushes with anime in the series' past. The first look at the episode teases this further with Rick, Morty, and Summer stumbling up the "Blue Gotron Ferret" which Rick was excited to find as it's presumably something missing from his collection. You can check out the promo below thanks to @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, August 1st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"! pic.twitter.com/3oMDiuJYyM — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 26, 2021

One of the most exciting aspects of promotional materials leading into the premiere of Rick and Morty's fifth season were the teases that we would get to see the Smith Family piloting a parodical take on the famous Voltron anime series (which originally released in Japan as Beast King GoLion and used the Armored Fleet Dairugger XV series as the basis for Season 2). Thankfully this first look at the episode has revealed that the wait for the Voltron parody is over as we'll finally get to see what the series has in mind for anime.

Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Evangelion" will be making its premiere on Adult Swim next Sunday evening, August 1st at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to catch up with the season thus far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the five episodes thus far can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. If you're wanting to go back and check out all four seasons so far, you can find them all streaming with HBO Max.

What do you think of this first look at Rick and Morty's next new episode? How have you been feeling about Season 5 of the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!