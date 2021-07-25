Rick and Morty's Godzilla Mash-Up Continues in New Promo

✖

Rick and Morty is back on its beat this year all thanks to its new season. Adult Swim is putting all the focus possible on the comeback as you can understand. In doing so, Adult Swim has done several promos in honor of Rick and Morty, but it seems its Godzilla crossover is getting a continuation.

The whole thing popped off on Adult Swim's official Twitter. The network posted a short clip of Rick and Morty as kanji, so their fight continued on. Rick kicked off the whole thing by squashing several clay-mation cars underfoot, and he went on to throw a leg sweep at Morty before the story wrapped.

Nailed the foot sweep pic.twitter.com/VRga189M4O — adult swim (@adultswim) July 25, 2021

This clip gives a new take to Rick and Morty that carries on the pair's kaiju battle. Godzilla might side with Rick in this matter, but Morty has plenty going for him thanks to Kong. Now, according to the duo's latest film, the kaiju are on equal footing with one another. But if this promo says anything, well - it is that lizard beats ape every time.

Sadly, this promo and the others before it have little to do with Rick and Morty's new season. The show is diving into all sorts of pop culture references in season five, but Godzilla has yet to make an appearance. However, Japanese monsters will come into plays before too long. If you did not know, an upcoming episode this season plans to place Morty's family in a Voltron-Evangelion crossover that comes packed with monsters. And if Godzilla happens to show up in this episode, Rick and Morty fans won't be mad about it.

