Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 5 Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty has been making its way through Season 6 of the series for the past month, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the first trailer for Episode 5 of the season! With the sixth season launching into a new status quo in which Rick has been forced to spend more time with the Smith Family because he can no longer easily hop across dimensions after the events of the fifth season, the series has been highlighting new aspects of each of the family members. Not only that, but Rick's dynamic with each of them has changed too.

This seems to be the most apparent in how Rick acts with Jerry as it is with a much gentler type of nudge than seen in the first five seasons of the series. Season 6 has been teasing that Rick and Jerry have had a much different dynamic than seen in the series before, but it seems like we'll get to see that tested for sure as they team up for the next episode with Jerry working as Rick's "assistant." You can check out the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5, "Final Desmithtation" below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, October 2nd at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Final Desmithation"! pic.twitter.com/6lodBY8zZh — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 26, 2022

The trailer for "Final Desmithtation" sees Rick and Jerry infiltrating a generic Fortune 500 company, but it's unclear as to what the purpose could be. This ties into some of the previous trailers that showcased a Jerry in Morty's outfit that had been teaming with Rick (and revealed that Rick has fashioned his body with all sorts of upgraded technology, such as the scoping eye he uses at the beginning of the episode preview), but as seen with the other episodes so far, this is likely hiding the bigger twist of the episode until it airs.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer as "Final Desmithtation" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 2nd at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim. You can find the first seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max, and can catch up with Season 6's episodes so far on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. But you can also find the Season 6 premiere completely for free on YouTube for a little while longer.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty's next episode? How are you liking Season 6's run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!