Rick and Morty: The Anime Confirms Release Window

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be introducing a whole new anime flavored spin on the Rick and Morty animated franchise, and now fans have been given an update about when to expect the new anime spin-off with the announced release window! Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works with Adult Swim as the animated series will be undergoing some major changes before the new episodes finally premiere, but this year is already slated to bring back Rick and Morty with a new anime that branches off all of those cool anime shorts the franchise had been experimenting with.

Rick and Morty: The Anime was initially announced to be in the works last Spring, but there have been very few updates about its progress over the last year. With Warner Bros. Discovery announcing their plans for the future of their new Max streaming service, they also confirmed that Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently scheduled for a release in 2023. There's unfortunately no concrete release date yet, but Rick and Morty: The Anime will be launching with Max and Adult Swim later this year.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and @adultswim.

Rick and Morty's Anime: What to Know

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be produced by Telecom Animation Film, the same studio behind the Rick and Morty anime shorts Adult Swim has been releasing over the last couple of years such as "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Rick Meets God (Summer Meets Evil)." Director Takeshi Sano, who directed those shorts, will be helming the new Rick and Morty anime series, and it has been announced to run for ten episodes in total for its initial order.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also be existing outside of the main canon of the main Rick and Morty animated series and will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles. It will be placed within the wider Rick and Morty multiverse too. If you wanted to check out Rick and Morty's anime shorts released so far, you can now find them streaming with Adult Swim's official YouTube channel. They break down as such:

