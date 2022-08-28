Rick and Morty: Mr. Nimbus Takes Over Brazil Beach Ahead of Season 6

Rick and Morty is chugging along towards season six, and the animated series has all eyes on its big premiere. The show will return to Adult Swim this September, and all of its best characters will come along for the ride. Of course, fans are also hoping Mr. Nimbus make a return in season six following his wild debut last year. And now, it seems Adult Swim is bringing the King of the Ocean around to help hype its comeback.

The update comes straight from Rick and Morty itself as the show's official Twitter posted a short video of Mr. Nimbus. It turns out the speedo-wearing god has hit up a beach in Brazil to promote his nemesis' show. And to quote the network itself, the king is now "accepting applications for threesomes" if you're into that.

Atenção Brasil: The King of the Ocean is now accepting applications for threesomes pic.twitter.com/W1TCW1TCNI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 28, 2022

As you can see above, Mr. Nimbus has erected a massive statue of himself on the Praia do Leo in Brazil. The beach will house the King of the Ocean through September 7th if you are able to visit the installation. According to Adult Swim, the statue is accessible between 8am and 6pm local time, and we're sure Mr. Nimbus would love the company. Just be sure to bring extra sunscreen and portal goo with you!

Of course, there is no word on whether Mr. Nimbus will show up in Rick and Morty season six at this time. The character was a huge hit upon their debut in season five, and their satirical take on Namor from Marvel Comics made them an Internet icon. Social media went on to embrace Rick's nemesis after their pansexual preferences came to light, so it goes without saying Mr. Nimbus is a popular character. And if given the chance, netizens would like to see the eccentric character return.

Would you care to take the King of the Ocean on a beach date? Or are you fine watching Mr. Nimbus from afar? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.